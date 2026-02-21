Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,918 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $266,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $340.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

