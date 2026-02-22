Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.79.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%

ABBV stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.