Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approved the VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) + acalabrutinib combination for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This is the first all‑oral, fixed‑duration combo for this setting, supported by Phase 3 AMPLIFY data—it can meaningfully expand uptake for Venclexta and acalabrutinib, strengthen AbbVie’s oncology franchise and offer a durable revenue stream versus one‑off treatments. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Combination Treatment of VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) and Acalabrutinib for Previously Untreated Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Positive Sentiment: Industry write‑ups frame the FDA approval as a potential new standard for a slow‑growing blood cancer, highlighting better three‑year outcomes and the “time off therapy” selling point—this can accelerate physician adoption and market share vs. chemo regimens. FDA Approval For AbbVie/AstraZeneca’s Combination Treatment Could Set New Standard For Slow Growing Blood Cancer
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie opened a Phase 2a study for ABBV‑142 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), broadening its respiratory/pulmonary pipeline beyond core immunology and oncology programs. Early‑stage pipeline depth helps investor sentiment around post‑Humira growth optionality. AbbVie Expands IPF Pipeline With New Phase 2a Study of ABBV-142
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $1.73 quarterly dividend (yield ~3.1%), reinforcing the income profile for dividend‑focused investors and supporting the stock’s defensive appeal. Dividend cadence and yield matter for total return expectations. AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results and commentary show Rinvoq and Skyrizi continuing to drive top‑line growth and offset Humira erosion; that underpins management’s guidance but much of these dynamics are already reflected in recent estimates. Will Immunology Drugs Continue to Drive AbbVie’s Top Line in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces ask whether AbbVie’s post‑Humira pipeline merits renewed investor attention — useful for narrative, but these are discussion pieces rather than new data that would immediately re‑rate the stock. Should AbbVie’s (ABBV) Post-Humira Pipeline Progress Prompt a Fresh Look From Investors?
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/PR items (new podcast, inclusion in dividend lists, media mentions) help brand and investor awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. AbbVie heads to ‘The Persistence Lab’ in new podcast highlighting healthcare innovation
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore noted Tremfya’s share gains but flagged possible limits to future earnings growth and trimmed its price target slightly—this is a modest analyst headwind that could cap upside if more firms follow with tepid updates. Evercore Notes AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Tremfya Gains Market Share, But Future Earnings Growth May Be Limited
AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%
ABBV stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
