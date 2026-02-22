JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $157.71 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $157,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

STIP stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

