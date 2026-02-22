JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $164.82 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of STERIS worth $164,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $250.55 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $204.90 and a 12-month high of $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

