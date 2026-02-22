JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $157.68 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Nutrien worth $157,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,903,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,328,000 after acquiring an additional 712,305 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nutrien by 48.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $395,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,725,000 after buying an additional 652,698 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. BayStreet.CA Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. TipRanks

Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Reuters

Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Yahoo Finance

Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Benzinga

Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Zacks

Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views persist — UBS assigned a “hold,” which indicates some investors and brokers are reserving judgment despite the positive catalysts. Globe & Mail

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

