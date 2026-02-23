Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Elevance Health by 107.9% during the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $342.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho set a $413.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.