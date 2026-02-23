Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $200.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

