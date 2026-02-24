Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CFO Ian Johnston Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Johnston acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,332.48. This represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AMRZ opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AMRZ. Vertical Research began coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amrize by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 122,027 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $13,039,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amrize by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

