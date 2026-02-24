P10 (NYSE:RPC) Director Robert Stewart, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

P10, Inc. (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Stewart, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 144,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,141.25. This represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RPC opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $885.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. P10, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $13.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of P10 from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of P10 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of P10 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

