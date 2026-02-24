NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,820. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTCT stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

