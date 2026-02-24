NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,820. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NetScout Systems Trading Down 4.7%
NTCT stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.64.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on NTCT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NetScout Systems
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.