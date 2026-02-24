ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) Director Michael Wool Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Wool sold 1,000 shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,460. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Trading Down 0.9%

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Trading of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corporation (NYSE: ESP) specializes in the design and production of precision wound components and power conversion solutions for demanding applications. The company’s core offerings include custom transformers, inductors, chokes and electromagnetic assemblies engineered to meet rigorous performance standards in defense, industrial, medical and renewable energy markets. By integrating advanced design tools with in-house manufacturing capabilities, Espey delivers tailored passive magnetic components that address electromagnetic compatibility, thermal management and size-weight constraints.

In addition to its wound component expertise, Espey provides a range of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters, magnetics subassemblies and custom power supplies.

