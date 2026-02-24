Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Christopher Ware Sells 763 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $76,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,577.31. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,809,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Itron by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 999,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,545,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

