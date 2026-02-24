PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF $INCO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.42. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

