Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn Sells 729 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $73,023.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,601.50. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 3,755 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $373,772.70.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 142 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $14,946.92.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Itron by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.90.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

