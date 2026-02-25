9,670 Shares in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $316.98.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $148.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on monday.com from $157.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

monday.com Profile



monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

