Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $2.08 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 152,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,529.98. This trade represents a 55.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,239.92. The trade was a 29.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

