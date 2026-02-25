3,327 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ASML by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major EUV light‑source advance — ASML says a new higher‑power EUV source could raise chip throughput as much as ~50% by 2030, which would strengthen ASML’s technological edge and increase addressable demand for its machines. Exclusive: ASML unveils EUV light source advance that could yield 50% more chips by 2030 — Reuters
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum and backlog — Systems sales rose ~12.4% in 2025 as AI-driven logic and memory demand lifted EUV adoption; management cites a healthy backlog that supports near‑term revenue visibility. ASML’s Systems Sales Grow in Double Digits: What’s Ahead? — Zacks
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and ETF product tie‑ins — ASML disclosed ongoing buyback transactions (regular repurchases at ~€1,180–€1,240 recently) and a new 2x single‑stock ETF listing tied to ASML could increase trading flows and demand for the shares. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program — GlobeNewswire
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning in AI supply chain — Multiple investor writeups highlight ASML as a critical chokepoint in the AI chip supply chain, supporting structural demand but also implying exposure to semiconductor capex cycles. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It — MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons — A recent piece compares ASML with peers (e.g., Lam Research), noting Lam’s stronger near‑term growth profile and more attractive valuation, which introduces relative value questions for some investors. LRCX vs. ASML: Which Semiconductor Equipment Giant Is the Better Buy? — Zacks
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and job cuts — ASML has announced workforce restructuring and targeted reductions to simplify operations and eliminate overlaps; near‑term restructuring costs and execution risk may pressure sentiment if not managed cleanly. ASML Restructuring And Job Cuts Put Efficiency And Execution In Focus — Yahoo Finance
- Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition — Trade coverage (Barron’s) lists ASML among names that could outperform in the current rotation away from AI hyperscalers, positioning ASML as a defensive beneficiary of broader chip investment. The Anti-AI Trade Is Red Hot. Here’s What’s Winning. — Barron’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML
ASML Trading Up 0.8%
ASML opened at $1,497.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $589.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,295.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,071.67. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,507.35.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.