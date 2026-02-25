3,327 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ASML by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML opened at $1,497.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $589.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,295.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,071.67. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,507.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

