ALX Oncology (ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect ALX Oncology to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.51. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology
In related news, Director Corey S. Goodman acquired 3,184,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,453,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,269.66. This represents a 60.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
The lead candidate in ALX Oncology’s pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.