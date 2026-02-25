ALX Oncology (ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect ALX Oncology to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.51. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In related news, Director Corey S. Goodman acquired 3,184,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,453,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,269.66. This represents a 60.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 606,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 128,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology’s pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.