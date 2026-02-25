Scott Hutton Sells 1,490 Shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hutton sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $19,042.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $623,242.26. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72.

On Friday, January 16th, Scott Hutton sold 970 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $7,905.50.

Biodesix stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Biodesix by 99.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

