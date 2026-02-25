KB Financial Group (KB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.6480 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. Zacks Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.