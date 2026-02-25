Timothy (Tim) Miles Purchases 20,000 Shares of oOh!media (ASX:OML) Stock

Feb 25th, 2026

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OMLGet Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Miles purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$20,600.00.

oOh!media Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The firm has a market cap of $662.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.90.

oOh!media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. oOh!media’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

oOh!media Company Profile

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

