Philip Crutchfield Buys 206,244 Shares of Hamelin Gold (ASX:HMG) Stock

Hamelin Gold Limited (ASX:HMG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 206,244 shares of Hamelin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$15,468.30.

Philip Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Philip Crutchfield bought 92,500 shares of Hamelin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$7,215.00.

Hamelin Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hamelin Gold

Hamelin Gold Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in the Western Tanami region of Western Australia. It holds 100% interest in the West Tanami project covering 2,500 square kilometers of gold province located in Western Australia. Hamelin Gold Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia. Hamelin Gold Limited operates as a subsidiary of Encounter Resources Limited.

