Randy Stone Purchases 365 Shares of Ansell (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Randy Stone bought 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$32.27 per share, with a total value of A$11,780.01.

Ansell Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ansell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

