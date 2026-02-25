Jayne Shaw Acquires 192,000 Shares of BCAL Diagnostics (ASX:BDX) Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,616.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.69.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited, a screening and diagnostic company, engages in developing a non-invasive blood test for the detection of breast cancer. It develops BCAL test, a lipid biomarker blood test with the potential to be used for breast cancer prevention, screening, and monitoring; and in vitro diagnostic test (IVD) that confirms a fingerprint of lipid biomarkers extracted from patient's blood plasma to diagnose the presence of breast cancer cells in a patient's body. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

