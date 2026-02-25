Jayne Shaw Acquires 192,000 Shares of BCAL Diagnostics (ASX:BDX) Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw bought 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,616.00.
BCAL Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.69.
BCAL Diagnostics Company Profile
