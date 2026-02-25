Nickolas Stavropoulos Sells 400 Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,774. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Nickolas Stavropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 245 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,342.25.

On Thursday, February 12th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 200 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 100 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,400.00.

Ameresco Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ameresco by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ameresco from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.