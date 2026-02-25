Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,254 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

