ATB Cormark Capital Markets Upgrades Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) to Moderate Buy

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLA. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$27.06 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$9.67 and a 12 month high of C$27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 169.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.91.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In related news, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$291,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

