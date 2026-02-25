Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $862.8940 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $797.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $694.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,083,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,240,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,259,512. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 381,500 shares of company stock worth $10,258,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 331.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

