Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 15,772 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 118.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 126,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,337.50. This represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.