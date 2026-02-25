Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $2.11 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,353,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,867,000 after purchasing an additional 363,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 648,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,356,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,481,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $79,958,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.
Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.54%.
Key Headlines Impacting Jefferies Financial Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies’ research remains high‑visibility and market‑moving — the firm publicly called IBM a “buy the dip” after a sharp selloff, demonstrating Jefferies’ research can generate trading interest and client engagement that support revenue. IBM Stock Just Had Its Worst Day Since 2000 – Jefferies Says Buy the Dip
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies continues to run conferences and investor events (e.g., Power & Clean Energy conference participation by clients), which are recurring revenue and relationship drivers for the firm’s investment‑banking and sales businesses. ARRAY Technologies to Participate in Jefferies Power and Clean Energy Conference on March 3, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies has been active issuing sector calls and ratings changes (software and Indian IT downgrades, plus suggested alternatives); this increases trading flow and research relevance but also signals elevated market volatility that could compress deal activity. 4 Software Stocks Just Got Downgraded — And Jefferies Says These Are the Ones to Watch Instead
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies strategists are publicly discussing macro/AI-driven market scenarios (including potential populist backlashes), shaping client positioning but adding to short‑term headline risk. What could save the markets from AI Armageddon? Populist backlash — and it’s already started.
- Negative Sentiment: A securities‑law firm announced an investigation into Jefferies and its executives, which raises legal and reputational risk for the company and can pressure the stock until resolved. Jefferies Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Estimated executive pay disclosure shows a sizable increase in CEO compensation for 2025, which can create governance/optics concerns among investors focused on stewardship and expenses. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ($JEF) CEO 2025 Pay Revealed
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional‑holding data cited large quarterly share reductions by several major managers, which could weigh on near‑term demand and sentiment if sustained. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ($JEF) CEO 2025 Pay Revealed
Jefferies Financial Group Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.
In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.
See Also
