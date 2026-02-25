Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $2.11 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,353,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,867,000 after purchasing an additional 363,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 648,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,356,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,481,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $79,958,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.54%.

Key Headlines Impacting Jefferies Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Jefferies Financial Group this week:

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.