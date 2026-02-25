Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 15,215 Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $43,417,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $15,472,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 194,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Crown Stock Performance
Shares of CCK stock opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $116.62.
Crown News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain an overall constructive view — CCK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand from investors and helps explain upward momentum. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector news unrelated to CCK — an article predicting winners in the AI inference era (Broadcom focus) is not connected to Crown’s packaging business and is unlikely to directly move CCK shares. Prediction: The AI “Inference Era” Will Crown a New Winner by the End of 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Local energy project update (EVREC Crown lands wind reserve extension) is unrelated to Crown Holdings (CCK) and should have minimal impact on the stock. EVREC Crown Lands Wind Reserve Extended as Project Continues Development in Central Newfoundland
- Neutral Sentiment: News about Crown International (HK:0727) completing an oversubscribed rights issue concerns a different company (Crown International Corporation Limited) and is not relevant to CCK’s fundamentals. Crown International Rights Issue Oversubscribed as Capital Raise Completes Without Triggering Takeover Obligations
- Negative Sentiment: COO Djalma Novaes Jr. sold 29,734 shares (about $3.41M at ~$114.80), trimming his stake by ~25% — insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors even if not timed as a signal of company health. Crown Holdings, Inc. insider sale disclosure
- Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on CCK to “Hold,” which may weigh on sentiment among retail/trading investors despite the broader “Moderate Buy” consensus. Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.
Insider Transactions at Crown
In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,122. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.
Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.
