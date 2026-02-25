Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 139.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,148,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,803,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,310,000 after acquiring an additional 756,702 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,824,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,914,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,046.60. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,350 shares of company stock worth $8,327,906 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

