Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 50,633 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $560,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,825.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 217.4% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $69.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,140 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,139. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

