Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 346,039 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 42.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 256.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 65,739 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 655,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $706.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 6.03%.Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,100. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

