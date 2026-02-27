SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $104.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

