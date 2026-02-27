Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 6,993 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after buying an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after acquiring an additional 715,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4%
AMD stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
More Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta agreed to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs (deal value headlines as high as ~$100B potential over time), which materially boosts AMD’s data‑center revenue runway and reduces hyperscaler reliance on a single supplier. Meta strikes up to $100B AMD chip deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted by raising price targets and maintaining buy/overweight views (Goldman, Mizuho, Benchmark and others issued hikes or reiterated bullish calls), supporting the bull case that the Meta deal and AI demand justify re‑rating. Cracking the Chip Monopoly: Meta Invests in AMD Chips
- Positive Sentiment: AMD is making ecosystem moves with partners — announced investment/partnership with Nutanix (including a $150M AMD purchase of Nutanix stock) and customers like Supermicro launching EPYC‑powered high‑density platforms — which help translate chip wins into platform traction. AMD to Buy $150 Million of Nutanix Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Smaller ecosystem updates: a few startups and tiny public companies (e.g., Avalon GloboCare) joined AMD programs — positive for ecosystem breadth but immaterial to AMD’s top‑line near term. Avalon GloboCare Joins AMD AI Developer Program
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation after Nvidia’s strong quarter and outlook prompted a pullback in other chip names; investors are questioning whether hyperscalers will sustain previously assumed AI spend levels, which has pressured AMD alongside peers. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom Stocks Drop After Nvidia Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of investor doubts about OpenAI/hyperscaler spending and execution/timing risks for AMD’s MI450/MI350 ramp amplified profit‑taking after a strong run — a core driver of today’s downside pressure. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Fell as Investors Doubt OpenAI’s Spending Plans
- Negative Sentiment: High reported insider selling and large institutional position moves (per social/alternative‑data summaries) are being cited by some traders as a bearish signal on near‑term sentiment. QuiverQuant: Opinions on AMD Meta AI Chip Deal
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
