Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 6,993 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after buying an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after acquiring an additional 715,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

