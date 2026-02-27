Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 75,026 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,326.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $265.25 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $267.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

