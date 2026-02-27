Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Position Increased by Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 9.4% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,831,000 after purchasing an additional 796,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.26 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,295.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

