Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

