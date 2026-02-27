Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,089 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $54,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.47.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $386.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.14. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

