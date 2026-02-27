Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,421 The Boeing Company $BA

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after purchasing an additional 756,057 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after buying an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after buying an additional 196,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA opened at $229.33 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Delivery of two 737 MAX 8 jets to WestJet via Aviation Capital Group completes a sale-and-leaseback, supporting Boeing production momentum and lease-market demand. Article Title

Delivery of two 737 MAX 8 jets to WestJet via Aviation Capital Group completes a sale-and-leaseback, supporting Boeing production momentum and lease-market demand. Positive Sentiment: FAA and EASA qualification of Boeing’s 777-9 flight simulators advances pilot training capability for the widebody program, reducing a training bottleneck risk as deliveries ramp. Article Title

FAA and EASA qualification of Boeing’s 777-9 flight simulators advances pilot training capability for the widebody program, reducing a training bottleneck risk as deliveries ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and comparative pieces (Boeing vs. RTX; review of post-earnings performance) keep attention on valuations, backlog quality and defense exposure but do not introduce new company-specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor expectations but are not immediate drivers. Article Title

Analyst and comparative pieces (Boeing vs. RTX; review of post-earnings performance) keep attention on valuations, backlog quality and defense exposure but do not introduce new company-specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor expectations but are not immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: FAA issued an airworthiness directive for Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 8200 airplanes to address a circuit breaker issue that can cause excessive cabin/flight-deck temperatures — a regulatory action that raises inspection, compliance and potential operational-disruption risks for MAX operators. Article Title

FAA issued an airworthiness directive for Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 8200 airplanes to address a circuit breaker issue that can cause excessive cabin/flight-deck temperatures — a regulatory action that raises inspection, compliance and potential operational-disruption risks for MAX operators. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon has asked Boeing to assess its exposure to Anthropic’s AI (Claude) as part of a potential “supply chain risk” review — a probe that could force contractors to decouple from certain AI vendors or face program disruption and extra compliance costs. This adds defense-contract execution and supplier-risk uncertainty. Article Title

The Pentagon has asked Boeing to assess its exposure to Anthropic’s AI (Claude) as part of a potential “supply chain risk” review — a probe that could force contractors to decouple from certain AI vendors or face program disruption and extra compliance costs. This adds defense-contract execution and supplier-risk uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares (~7.3% reduction of her holding) at about $233.78, a disclosed SEC transaction that can be perceived as a modest negative sentiment signal by some investors even if routine diversification. Article Title

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

