Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $692.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

