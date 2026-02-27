Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $242.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $246.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.