AXQ Capital LP Makes New $286,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after buying an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of BE opened at $168.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -444.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Major commercial deal and backlog surge — Brookfield agreed to invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom fuel cells for AI-focused data centers; company backlog and product backlog have jumped materially, supporting a sizable revenue/growth re-rate.

Strong outlook and unit economics — Company guidance and analyst write-ups point to 2026 revenue growth (~+60% guidance to $3.2B), expanding gross margins (to ~32%) and operating leverage, reinforcing the "bring-your-own-power" thesis tied to AI/data-center demand.

Momentum and YTD performance — BE has surged year-to-date (roughly +104% YTD), outpacing peers as investors rotate into clean-power and on-site generation plays tied to AI and data-center electrification.

Celebrity/influencer caution — Jim Cramer called the stock "incredibly volatile" and said he'd prefer to recommend it after a pullback, underscoring sentiment-driven trading risk even as he acknowledges the company's prospects.

All-time high noted — coverage flagged that BE hit record highs this week, a technical milestone that can attract momentum traders but also prompt profit-taking.

Analyst initiation and price target pressure — Citi initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating and a $162 price target, implying a modest downside from current levels and signaling caution from a major sell-side shop.

Valuation and "priced-for-perfection" debate — several analysts and pieces argue BE's rally already prices in near-perfect execution; valuation and execution risk (scaling, margins, capital intensity) are recurring investor concerns.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 212,294 shares of company stock valued at $35,520,974 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

