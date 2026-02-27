Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $105,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $250.88 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.