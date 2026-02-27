Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4,209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,866,000 after acquiring an additional 104,040 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,892,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,559,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $55.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

