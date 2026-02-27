Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $344,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,953,000 after buying an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,504,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: EMCOR posted an earnings beat: adjusted EPS of $7.19 vs. consensus $6.68 and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.28B; organic revenue grew ~9.5% and operating margins improved year‑over‑year — evidence of underlying demand and margin leverage. Earnings Beat

EMCOR posted an earnings beat: adjusted EPS of $7.19 vs. consensus $6.68 and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.28B; organic revenue grew ~9.5% and operating margins improved year‑over‑year — evidence of underlying demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance of $17.8B–$18.5B; the EPS range implies continued strong full‑year profitability (range includes/exceeds consensus), supporting forward earnings visibility. Press Release

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance of $17.8B–$18.5B; the EPS range implies continued strong full‑year profitability (range includes/exceeds consensus), supporting forward earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: EME is cited as a potential beneficiary of the AI data‑center buildout (power, cooling, infrastructure), a thematic tailwind that could boost longer‑term backlog but is uncertain in timing and magnitude. AI Data Center Theme

EME is cited as a potential beneficiary of the AI data‑center buildout (power, cooling, infrastructure), a thematic tailwind that could boost longer‑term backlog but is uncertain in timing and magnitude. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call / transcript and slide deck are available for detail on backlog, margins and capital allocation; these materials will matter to investors deciding whether the beat and guidance justify the current valuation. Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call / transcript and slide deck are available for detail on backlog, margins and capital allocation; these materials will matter to investors deciding whether the beat and guidance justify the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares declined today—likely driven by profit‑taking after a recent run to near the 52‑week high, elevated valuation (P/E ~30) and mixed investor read of guidance versus very high expectations; the stock showed notable pre‑market volatility earlier. Market Reaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $746.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.