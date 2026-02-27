Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $633.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.12.

Positive Sentiment: Pre‑market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P‑500 futures and select big‑cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short‑term inflows into broad‑market ETFs. TipRanks 2/26

Pre‑market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P‑500 futures and select big‑cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short‑term inflows into broad‑market ETFs. Positive Sentiment: Similar pre‑market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI‑sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P‑tracking funds like VOO. TipRanks 2/25

Similar pre‑market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI‑sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P‑tracking funds like VOO. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short‑term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad‑market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. FXEmpire forecast

Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short‑term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad‑market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on the long‑term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low‑cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Yahoo — S&P and Chill

Investor debate on the long‑term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low‑cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low‑cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Yahoo — VFIAX Yahoo — VFINX

Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low‑cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Negative Sentiment: A prominent write‑up flags VOO’s low distribution yield (~1.1%) and warns retirees that the ETF may not meet income needs — such narratives can drive rotation into higher‑yield products (bonds, dividend ETFs) and pressure VOO flows if income demand rises. 247WallSt — Yield Worries

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

