Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stake Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396,942 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 158,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

