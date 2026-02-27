Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,087 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $196,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $1,957,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 807,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $359,324,000 after acquiring an additional 166,531 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 39.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Shares of TSLA opened at $408.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 378.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.